|
|
Albert Joseph Guidry, 83, a native of Galliano and a resident of Larose, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Visitation and services will be from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. A masonic service will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose.
He is survived by his wife, Nell Pitre Guidry; son, Rickey Guidry; daughter, Deirdre Guidry; step-sons, Matt Pitre and Benjamin Pitre; grandchildren, Justin, Devin, Benjamin, Chase, Riley, Makenzie, Sydney and Allen Michael; and great-grandchildren, Demi, Rilee, Hunter, Bailey, Logan and Tray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leander and Agnes Guidry; and grandson, Tracy Guidry.
Albert was an active board member of Lafourche Ambulance District and South Lafourche Drainage District. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019