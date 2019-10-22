|
Albert Joseph Ledet Jr., 69, died at 8:25 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Born on March 9, 1950, he was a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Ordoyne Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 25, at St. John the Evangelist Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at St. Louis Cemetery in Bayou Blue.
Albert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Phyllis Levron Ledet; sons, Albert (Tonya) Ledet III, Corey (Andrea) Ledet, Bart (Kelly) Ledet, Dallas Ledet, Albert (Nicole) Quick and Daniel Quick; and daughters, Sherry (Dwayne) Portier and Angie (Beady) Roddy.
He is also survived by his granddaughter whom he was raising, Savannah Ledet and 19 other grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Philip (Carol) Ledet; and sister, Sandra Ledet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Ledet Sr. and Levi Ledet Crochet; son, Justin Ledet; and sister, Mary Ledet Andrews.
Albert was a modern-day cowboy who had a great love for all animals many of which he raised.
He was a parishioner and past Eucharistic minister at St. John the Evangelist Church and a spiritual role model for many of his friends and family.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019