Albert L. Martin Sr., 84, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. at Bayou Blue United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Martin; children Albert L. Martin Jr. (Eve), Ava Thibodeaux (Steven), Arthur Martin (Tiffany), Donna Parkins (Kelly) and David Matheson (Toni); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Rev. Elswood "E.J." Martin and Jean Lois Frank.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jacquelyn Martin; daughter Dinah Rayburn; parents Ernest and Eunice Martin; siblings Leroy Martin, Simon Martin, Floyd Martin, Libby Eschete, Wilma Guidroz, and Ida Ruth Lambat.
Albert was a founding member of Bayou Blue Coteau Fire Dept., 3rd district commander, commander of American Legion Post 83, president of Bayou Blue Senior Citizens, a member of the Lafourche Parish Council on Aging and a chairman of Bayou Blue Recreation District 11.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
