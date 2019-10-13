Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bayou Blue United Methodist Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bayou Blue United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bayou Blue United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Martin Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert L. Martin Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert L. Martin Sr. Obituary
Albert L. Martin Sr., 84, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. at Bayou Blue United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Martin; children Albert L. Martin Jr. (Eve), Ava Thibodeaux (Steven), Arthur Martin (Tiffany), Donna Parkins (Kelly) and David Matheson (Toni); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Rev. Elswood "E.J." Martin and Jean Lois Frank.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jacquelyn Martin; daughter Dinah Rayburn; parents Ernest and Eunice Martin; siblings Leroy Martin, Simon Martin, Floyd Martin, Libby Eschete, Wilma Guidroz, and Ida Ruth Lambat.

Albert was a founding member of Bayou Blue Coteau Fire Dept., 3rd district commander, commander of American Legion Post 83, president of Bayou Blue Senior Citizens, a member of the Lafourche Parish Council on Aging and a chairman of Bayou Blue Recreation District 11.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now