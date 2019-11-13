|
Albert "Dean" Legg, 82, was born on June 27, 1937, in Uhrichsville, Ohio, and was a longtime resident of Houma. Dean passed away surrounded by loving family on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at First Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. until the religious service at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
Dean was the son of the late Clarence and Ella Russell Legg. He grew up in Ohio, graduated from Uhrichsville High School and attended Kent State University in Ohio.
He was employed by Walmart of Bentonville, Ark., for 30 years and was a store manager in various states landing in Houma, where he eventually became District Manager of the Bayou Region. He had previously been employed by FW Woolworth/Woolco for 26 years. He was well versed in retail and enjoyed working with "his" people very much.
Dean was a member of First Baptist Church of Houma, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. He was baptized at First Baptist Church on Dec. 10, 1978. Later he worked as the church administrator for eight years.
Dean was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death in Oct. 2019, by his loving wife, Donna, whom he was married to for 47 years. He missed her very much in his last weeks of life.
He will be deeply missed by his surviving children, Laura (Jim) Wright of Uniontown, Ohio; Daryl (Sue) Legg of Chardon Ohio; and Brian Legg of Jacksonville N.C.; Suzanne (Sean) Ortego of Lafayette, La.; grandchildren, Jaclyn, Nicholas, Alec, Ashley, Carlyn, Kristen, and Samantha, Emily, Matthew and Lily; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by wife, Donna; grandson, Derek Legg of Uniontown, Ohio; and brothers, Jim Legg of Florida, Jack Legg of Sugarcreek, Ohio, Donald Legg of Dennison, Ohio; and half-siblings, Treva Urfer, Donna Swisshelm, Bob Mills, and Bill Mills of New Philadelphia, Ohio.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019