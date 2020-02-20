|
Albert Melancon Jr. departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. He was 87, a native of Donaldsonville and a resident of Atlanta, Ga.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Burial in the Protestant Cemetery.
Albert is survived by his wife, Eva Salter Melancon; his children, Linda Singleton, Albert Melancon (Charlene), Charlotte Williams, Jerome Melancon (Satandra) and Herman Melancon; brother, Ted Melancon (Charlotte); 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Melancon Sr. and Lee Ethel Melancon; and sisters, Marva Cain, Mary Lee Scott and Cora Lee Dickerson.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020