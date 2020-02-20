Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
Albert Melancon Jr. Obituary
Albert Melancon Jr. departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. He was 87, a native of Donaldsonville and a resident of Atlanta, Ga.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Burial in the Protestant Cemetery.

Albert is survived by his wife, Eva Salter Melancon; his children, Linda Singleton, Albert Melancon (Charlene), Charlotte Williams, Jerome Melancon (Satandra) and Herman Melancon; brother, Ted Melancon (Charlotte); 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Melancon Sr. and Lee Ethel Melancon; and sisters, Marva Cain, Mary Lee Scott and Cora Lee Dickerson.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
