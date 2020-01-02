|
Albert Washington Jr., 77, a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Visiting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in the church cemetery.
Albert leaves his memories his beloved wife, Verley Thompkins Washington; daughter, Donna Patterson; son, Mark Washington (Iris); brothers, Johnell, Bruce, Samuel (Shanice) and Kennedy Washington (Phyllis); sisters, Gladys Dorsey, Jane Coleman and Agnes Charles; grandchildren, Mark Washington Jr., Donasha, Siedah and Ryan and Roderick August Jr.; great-grandchildren, Shaniyah, Shyla, Scotty and Jordan Poindexter, Noah, Liam and Alia August and Isaiah Washington; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Rosie and Albert Washington Sr.; brothers, Melvin, Phillip, Horace and Roussell Washington; sisters, Joan Sylvester and Beverly Thomas; and son-in-law, Frederick Patterson.
Arrangement by Kennedy Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020