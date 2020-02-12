Home

Alcida Adams Obituary
Alcida Naquin Adams, a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the age of 101.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Ray Adams (Sandra) and Gail Rodriguez (Francis); grandchildren Michele Garchow (Bruce), Gregg Adams (Julie), David Rodriguez (Decina) and Jennifer Ward (Jeff); 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and her close family friends, Michael and Marie Ordogne, and their sons, Michael and Mark Ordogne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert L. Adams; parentsKlebert Naquin and Alida Gros Naquin; four brothers, Noah, Gilbert, Robert and Clifton Naquin; and three sisters, Louise Clement, Nobie Boudreaux and Rita Navarre.

The family would like to thank the staff at Audubon Health and Rehab, as well as the staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
