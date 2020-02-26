|
Alden Peter Foret Sr., 87, a native of Chacahoula and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 to 11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Alden Peter Foret Jr. and wife, Deborah, and John Anise Foret; daughters Arlene Marie Callahan and husband, Mark Sr., Peggy Ann Haydel and husband, Gregory Sr. and Jane Mary Weekly and husband, Lonnie; grandchildren Monica Foret Boudreaux and husband, Ronnie, Daniel J. LeCompte Jr., Amy C. LeBlanc and husband, Ronnie Jr., Cody J. LeCompte, Katina L. Adams and companion, John R. Keller and Mark Callahan Jr.; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Irene Charpentier Foret.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Flossie Mae Charpentier Foret; son Dale Joseph Foret; grandson Chad Michael Foret; grandsons-in-law Cord "Pye" Adams Jr. and Clarence "Brud" Authement III; parents Clemile and Elizabeth Pennison Foret; stepmother Josephine Dupre Foret; and siblings Daniel T. Foret, Mary E. Blanchard, Clemile J. Foret and MacArthur Foret.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020