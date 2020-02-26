Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Chauvin, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alden Foret
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alden Peter Foret Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alden Peter Foret Sr. Obituary
Alden Peter Foret Sr., 87, a native of Chacahoula and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 to 11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Alden Peter Foret Jr. and wife, Deborah, and John Anise Foret; daughters Arlene Marie Callahan and husband, Mark Sr., Peggy Ann Haydel and husband, Gregory Sr. and Jane Mary Weekly and husband, Lonnie; grandchildren Monica Foret Boudreaux and husband, Ronnie, Daniel J. LeCompte Jr., Amy C. LeBlanc and husband, Ronnie Jr., Cody J. LeCompte, Katina L. Adams and companion, John R. Keller and Mark Callahan Jr.; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Irene Charpentier Foret.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Flossie Mae Charpentier Foret; son Dale Joseph Foret; grandson Chad Michael Foret; grandsons-in-law Cord "Pye" Adams Jr. and Clarence "Brud" Authement III; parents Clemile and Elizabeth Pennison Foret; stepmother Josephine Dupre Foret; and siblings Daniel T. Foret, Mary E. Blanchard, Clemile J. Foret and MacArthur Foret.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -