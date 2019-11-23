|
|
Alex Guillard Sr., a native of Erwinville, La., and a resident of Raceland; passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Community Funeral Home; 230 S. Hollywood Road. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Greater New Fountain Cemetery in Lockport.
He is survived by his sons, Alex Guillard Jr., Alex Bryant and Brat Young; daughters, Michelle Hill, Chera Woods, Linda Pugh, Demetrius Guillard, Deidra Jones, Tasha Young and Chasity Young; sister, Lucille Goosby; 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Guillard; parents, Mary and Ivy Guillard Sr.; daughter, Julie Wright; brothers, Morris Guillard Sr., Freddie Guillard, Ivy Guillard Jr., and Emmit Guillard; sisters, Theresa Nash and Leola Paul.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019