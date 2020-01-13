|
Alex Joseph LeBlanc, 26, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Samart Funeral Home at West Park in Gray and will continue on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Louis Cemetery in Houma.
He is survived by his parents, Evans and Florence LeBlanc; his twin brother, Chad LeBlanc; two sisters, Ida Smith and Kaley LeBlanc; half-brothers, Evans Jr. and John LeBlanc, Cody and John Bourg; half-sister, Donna Bourg; uncles, Wilbert Jr., Jake, and Anthony Adams, and Robert LeBlanc; aunts, Melissa Adams, Penny Pitre, and Betty Authement; and grandfather, Wilbert Adams Sr.; and numerous nieces and cousins.
He was also survived by his loving dog, Chico.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Smith Jr.; grandmothers, Ida Adams and Audrey Pitre; grandfather, Steve LeBlanc; great-grandmother, Beatrice Blanchard; and great-grandfather, Harry J. LeBouef.
He loved traveling with the carnival, fishing and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for helping others and showing his compassion. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
The family would like to thank Dr. Aaron Mimosa and Nurse Brooke as well as the staff at West Jefferson Hospital and the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LeBlanc family.
Samart Funeral Home at West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020