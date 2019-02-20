Alex Reid Martin is finally at peace, earning his golden wings at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was in the 25th year of his life and was a native and resident of Chauvin.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend funeral services at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with services to follow. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.



Alex is survived by his loving family: parents, Samuel and Tina Lyons Martin; brother, Blake Anthony Martin and girlfriend, Taylor Songe; Alex's girlfriend, Mary Knight; maternal grandfather, Walter Lyons and step-grandmother, Leola Lyons; paternal grandfather, Iris "Ba-Bout" Martin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his godchild, Maddox Whatley.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Shirley Martin; and maternal grandmother, Belinda A. Farkas.



Alex was an independent contractor who had a special love for hunting, fishing and being outdoors on the water. He also loved snow and his life's dream was to move to Colorado and get into the field of natural medicine to help people in need.



The family extends a special and heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nursing staff, friends and relatives for their love, help, the many prayers and compassionate care given to Alex during his illness.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019