Alex Zeno Jr., 86, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 100 Livas Lane in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the Livas Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mae Williams Zeno; sons, Elwood, Terry, David and Joseph Zeno; daughters, Debbie and Glenda Zeno (Ronald); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alberta Nixon Zeon; and sister. Alzina Zeno.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
