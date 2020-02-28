|
Alexander McKeith "Kip" Crighton, III was born on March 29, 1954, in New Orleans.
Kip graduated from Jesuit Catholic High School in 1972. He attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, where he received his bachelor's degree in biology. During his residency in Lafayette, Kip served as the curator of the Lafayette Natural History Museum and Planetarium, where he was popularized as the most frequently requested basin tour guide. After leaving Lafayette, Kip attended the LSU School of Law in Baton Rouge, where he graduated with a Juris Doctorate degree. Kip began his legal career as a clerk for Judge Edward "Jimmy" Gaidry in Houma, and soon established his roots as a resident of Bayou Dularge. Kip loved Terrebonne Parish and all aspects of the "Sportsman's Paradise." He was well known to many for his knowledge and love of fishing and hunting.
Kip established the Law Firm of Alexander Crighton, III on Roussell St. in downtown Houma in 1989. While engaged in his private practice he also served as Terrebonne Parish Assistant District Attorney, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Special Legal Counsel, and was a member of the Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association. In 1990, Kip married the love of his life, Angela Gray of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma on West Park Avenue in Gray.
Kip is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Crane Crighton; his father, Alexander M. "Keith" Crighton Jr.; his sister, Cynthia Crighton Taylor; mother-in-law Margarette Hoffman Norris and her husband George O. "Sonny" Norris; and his faithful yellow labrador, Beaux.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Gray Crighton; brother, Christopher "Chris" Crighton and wife, Tina Breland Crighton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy. See their website for more information.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020