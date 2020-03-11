|
Alexandre Romero II, 86, a native of Lafayette and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Des Allemands.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wyonnia Comardelle Romero; daughters Betty Fox (Bert) and Deborah Romero; sons Alexandre Romero III (Aurora), Robert Romero and Donald Romero (Dave); grandchildren Meredith Griffin (Howard), Brandy Moore (Charles), Jamie Tolaro (Vincent), Corey Rogers (Lesley), Lauren Matherne (Lonnie), Alexandre Romero IV (Lindsey), Ariel Stephany (Jordan) and Andre Ford (Michael); great-grandchildren Howard Griffin, Brylee Moore, Katelyn Greco, Jeremiah Greco, Taylor Tolaro, Felicity Rogers, Baby Rogers, Gabrielle Matherne, Leigha Matherne, Koa Romero, Madyn Romero, Oaklee Stephany and Leighton Ford; sister Inez Grossie; and brother Curley Romero.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexandre Sr. and Eunice Romero; and sister Udia Begnaud.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020