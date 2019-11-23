|
Alexina V. Billiot, 80, a native of Grand Bois, La., and resident of Cut Off, La., passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 with her loving family at her side.
Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, La. from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 8 a.m. until funeral services. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, La., with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Alexina is survived by her children, Kenneth (Jin) Roussell, Johnny (Rachel) Roussell, M.J. (Serina) Roussell, Rene (Linda) Roussell, Dolly Roussell and Sherry Roussell; 27 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Mae Brown and Earline Deroche.
Alexina was preceded in death by her first husband, Marcellin Roussell Sr. and second husband, Orleans Billiot; parents, Alex and Viola Verdin; son, Clyde Roussell; daughter, Helen Roussell, grandchildren, Andria Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Jaquana Roussell; sisters, Pearline Dunn and Jean Verdin.
Alexina was a member of the United Houmas Nation.
Samart-Mothe entrusted with funeral arrangements.
