Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexina Billiot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexina V. Billiot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexina V. Billiot Obituary
Alexina V. Billiot, 80, a native of Grand Bois, La., and resident of Cut Off, La., passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 with her loving family at her side.

Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, La. from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 8 a.m. until funeral services. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, La., with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.

Alexina is survived by her children, Kenneth (Jin) Roussell, Johnny (Rachel) Roussell, M.J. (Serina) Roussell, Rene (Linda) Roussell, Dolly Roussell and Sherry Roussell; 27 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Anna Mae Brown and Earline Deroche.

Alexina was preceded in death by her first husband, Marcellin Roussell Sr. and second husband, Orleans Billiot; parents, Alex and Viola Verdin; son, Clyde Roussell; daughter, Helen Roussell, grandchildren, Andria Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Jaquana Roussell; sisters, Pearline Dunn and Jean Verdin.

Alexina was a member of the United Houmas Nation.

Samart-Mothe entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -