|
|
Alfred "Snap" Baloney Jr., 88, a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Morristown Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Ophelia Gray Baloney; sons, Danny (Clarissa) and Wayne (Agnes) Baloney; daughter, Sandra Ann Harding (Louis), Marilyn Harris (Herman), Donna Triggs (Michael) and Alfreda Baloney (Ryan); brother, Herbert Baloney (Alice); sisters, Rose Harris, Bertha Reed(Willie), Beatrice Ackers (Alton); brother-in-law, Wilbert (Gloria) Gray Sr.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Alfred Baloney Sr.; son, Ronnie Baloney; great-grandson, Bryce Triggs; sisters, Alma Richner, Gertrude Sylvester, Lillian Coleman and Ola Mae Warren; and brother, Willie Smith.
Arrangements by Kennedy Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019