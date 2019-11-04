Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Raceland, LA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Raceland, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Baloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred "Snap" Baloney Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred "Snap" Baloney Jr. Obituary
Alfred "Snap" Baloney Jr., 88, a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Morristown Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Ophelia Gray Baloney; sons, Danny (Clarissa) and Wayne (Agnes) Baloney; daughter, Sandra Ann Harding (Louis), Marilyn Harris (Herman), Donna Triggs (Michael) and Alfreda Baloney (Ryan); brother, Herbert Baloney (Alice); sisters, Rose Harris, Bertha Reed(Willie), Beatrice Ackers (Alton); brother-in-law, Wilbert (Gloria) Gray Sr.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Alfred Baloney Sr.; son, Ronnie Baloney; great-grandson, Bryce Triggs; sisters, Alma Richner, Gertrude Sylvester, Lillian Coleman and Ola Mae Warren; and brother, Willie Smith.

Arrangements by Kennedy Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -