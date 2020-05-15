Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Funeral service
Monday, May 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Alfred Gautreaux

Alfred Gautreaux Obituary
Alfred Gautreaux, 73, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on May 14, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, May 18, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, in Gray, from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a funeral service at 7 p.m.

He is survived by his wife, Merril Gautreaux; mother, Audrey M. Gautreaux; sons, Tracy A. Gautreaux, and Craig J. Gautreaux (Tanyua); daughter, Mitzi Falcon (Andrew); brother, Charles Gautreaux (Linda); grandchildren, Ashely Trahan, Kelsey and Tylee Falcon, Kaelyn Terrio, Kobe and Brendan Gautreaux; and great-grandchildren, Kavion, Tre'vonn, Isaiah Trahan, Molly and Killian Matherne, Jaque Lovell, Kamdyn, Kamryn and Kensli Terrio, Emersyn Gautreaux.

He was preceded in death by his father, Theogene P. Gautreaux Sr.; and brothers, Theogene P. Gautreaux, Jr., Olivier Gautreaux and Steve Gautreaux.

Alfred was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an active Lion member of Houma Lions. He enjoyed meeting Lion members from all clubs and activities that raised funds for Louisiana Lions Children's Camp and Louisiana Lion Eye Foundation. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Upon the time of his death he was a devoted, passionate caregiver of his 99 year old mother.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 18, 2020
