Alfred Louis "Kooks" "Mr. Al" Taylor spiritually transitioned from his earthly home to his eternal home on the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born to union of the late Mary and Melvin Taylor on July 31, 1950. Alfred was a native of New Orleans. He was baptized at an early age and was an active member of Moses Baptist Church in Raceland.
He was educated in the Orleans Parish School System. Upon attaining the requisite age, Alfred enlisted in the United States Army, where he served honorably during the Vietnam Conflict.
Alfred worked as a laborer in many capacities before retirement, then making Raceland his home. He was embraced and well love by the Raceland and surrounding communities. He managed the VFW Hall and was a member of and served as Senior Vice President of the VFW, American Legion, and Forty and Eight.
Alfred leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Tanya Marie Taylor of Kenner; and Alkeisha Taylor of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Keenan Walker, Byron and Jada Moore; three sisters, Atron Thomas, Paula Taylor, and Giselle Gray (Robert); three brothers, Malcolm Taylor (Janie Mae), Reginald Taylor (Sarah) and Norman Taylor (Angela); one uncle, Norwood Taylor of Sacramento, Calif.; one aunt, Fredia Lacey (Murray) of New Orleans; five godchildren, Royce Cardoza, Trenel Parnel, Robert Taylor Jr., Deondra Howard, and Kirby Darensbourg; and very special friend, Norman "Boogie" Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. in New Orleans. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux. Burial will take place on Monday, March 26, at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 3488 Grantham College Drive, in Slidell.
All members of the VFW, American Legion, Forty and Eight, Moses Baptist Church and surrounding churches, the Zion City Community, family, and friends are invited to attend all services.
Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave, New Orleans, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019