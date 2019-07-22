|
|
Alfred P. Babin, 75, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Visitation will be celebrated from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, July 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial in the church cemetery.
Alfred is survived by his children, Tammy (Brian) Degruise, Donna Bourgeois, and Connie (Wayne) LeBouef; grandchildren Brandon (Joyce) Neal, Chris (Brittney) Bourgeois, Travis (Michelle) Bourgeois, and Ashley (Gage) Badeau; great-grandchildren Joshua Neal, Bailey Neal, Ryleigh Bourgeois, Tristan Perry and Kaylee Domangue; sisters JoAnn Windham and Gladys Detillier; and longtime friend Kenneth Levron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix, Jr. and Valerie Foret Babin; brothers Clarence Babin and Gerald Babin; and sister Anna Lee Richard.
Alfred was a school bus driver for Lafourche Parish School Board for 15 years and was the
owner/operator of Babin's Produce.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 22 to July 23, 2019