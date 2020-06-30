Ali Naquin

Ali "Boo Boo" Naquin, 21, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.



A visitation will be held in her honor from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. on Friday at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Masks are mandatory at the church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.



She is survived by her parents, Jeff Naquin and Karen Daigle Naquin; sister, Dru Naquin; brother, Brandon Naquin and wife, Courtney; nieces, Kyndle Bernard and Andi Lyn Naquin; grandmother, Theresa Daigle; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Sydney Patrice Naquin; and grandparents, Sidney P. Naquin Jr., Carol Pennison Naquin, and Patrick Henry Daigle.



She was a student at Central Lafourche High School. She will be sadly missed by many because she touched so many lives.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





