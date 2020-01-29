Home

Alice Federine Adams Obituary
Alice Federine Adams, 91, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Evan Adams (Catherine); daughter, Viola Garner (Michael); son, Ted Adams; sister, Ruth Badeaux; grandchildren, Jessica Hobbs (Robin), Daniel Garner (Amy), and Richard Garner; great-grandchildren, Julian Garner, Jenna Garner and Macy Garner; step-grandchildren, Randall and Peyton Loredo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwey Adams; parents, Antoine and Viola Gautreaux Federine; and sister, Vera Hallameyer.

Alice was a teacher, an excellent seamstress and housewife. She was a volunteer with St. Vincent's Social Ministry. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her sitter's, Jean, Susan, Denise and Janelle, the Broadway and Norte Dame Hospice for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Louisiana Alzheimer's Foundation, or 1-800-272-3900 24/7 helpline.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
