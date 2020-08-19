Alice K. Mars, 93, a native of Vacherie, La. and resident of Chackbay, entered into eternal life Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.



Family Graveside Services will be held at Our Lady Prompt Succor Catholic Church Cemetery in Chackbay on Friday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 a.m.



Shane Mars, Harley Talbot, Tyler Braud, Myles Scioneaux, Scott Hebert and Ryan DeRoche will serve as pallbearers.



She is survived by her three sons; Elves Mars Jr. and wife (Therese), Wayne Mars and wife (Nancy), and Brian Mars and wife,(Brenda);. sisters, Nancy Scioneaux and Nettie Landry; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Elves Mars Sr.; parents, Theodore Kliebert and Josephine Becnel Kliebert; four brothers, Harry, Morgan, Murray and Raymond; and three sisters, Mildred Rodrigue, Olga Gravois and Marie (Rita) Uzee.

She was a hard worker, very active in church and community affairs and loved everyone.



The family would like to thank the caregivers, staff and volunteers of Lafourche Home for the Aged for taking good care of (Maw Maw) for the past 4.5 years. Thanks also go out to Heart of Hospice and Thibodaux Funeral Home for all their in a time of need.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store