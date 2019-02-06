|
|
Alice "Fe" King Haydel, 78, passed away peacefully at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born September 9, 1940, she was a native and resident of Houma.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, February 9 at Saint Francis de Sales Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert "Bobby" D. Haydel; sons, Dr. Robert D. (Tammy) Haydel Jr., Kevin J. "Moonie" Haydel, Dr. Ronald J. Haydel II; daughters, Denise (Jerry) Dover, Alice Margaret (Ricky) Johnson and Deanna (Jamie) Parker; grandchildren, Lauren and Brayden Haydel, Ashley (Ryan) Toups, Alyce (Jeremy) Theriot, Jonathan Haydel, Brian John (Kaylie), Ben, and Jeanne Robichaux, Joshua and Hayden Johnson, and Kaitlyn and Hannah Parker; step-grandchildren, Brigette Frank and Vanessa Bonner, and Ross (Paige) Dover; seven great-grandchildren and two on the way; and brother-in-law, L.G. Gautreaux.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Haydel; parents, Hoffman and Alice Guidry King; brothers, Kenny (Gloria) King and Bud King; sisters, Marlene (Paul) Wimbish and Kathryn Gautreaux; father and mother-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. H.L. Haydel; brothers-in-law, Dr. Thomas Haydel, Ronald Haydel and Henry Lawrence Haydel Jr.; sisters in law, Betty Jean Fakier and Patricia Haydel.
Fe was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to be with all her family as much as possible next to being with God. She loved solitaire on her iPad and playing cards with her kids and grandkids. She also loved spending time with her family at their Grand Isle beach house and loved to fish. She loved EWTN and said her rosary daily. She adored watching her hummingbirds. She also enjoyed spending time and eating out with her friends and shopping trips with her daughters.
The family would like to thank her doctors, Dr. Gerald Haydel, Dr. Richard Haydel, Dr. Rick Abben and Dr. Ralph Bourgeois with whom they owe gratitude for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Louis Infant Crisis Center or Vandebilt Catholic High School Softball Program.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019