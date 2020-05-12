|
It is with heavy hearts that we lay to rest our beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend, Alice Marie Crochet Knoblock, age 94. She was born to Albert and Clothilde Babin Crochet.
She married Leroy on April 29, 1945, and together they raised four children, David (Barbara), Dan (Debbie), Karl (Cindy), and Miles (Melanie). She loved and spoiled seven grandchildren, Jonathan Knoblock, Todd Knoblock, Erin Tuck, Kasey Dupree, Chad Knoblock, Shawn Knoblock, and Nicholas Knoblock. She also had nine great-grandchildren, Michael Knoblock, Alec Knoblock, Olivia Tuck, Drew Tuck, Sophia Knoblock, Connor Knoblock, Khristian Dupree, Ashton Dupree, and Harrison Knoblock.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Leroy Knoblock; son, Dan Knoblock; and siblings, Mildred Chaisson, Walterine Savoie, Gertrude Rogers, Olden Crochet, Edward Crochet, and Nolan Crochet.
Alice loved her beautiful flower gardens and loved to sew. Her wonderful meals on Sunday will never be forgotten.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, she loved telling others of the wonderful promises in the Bible for the future – such as found in John 5:28-29 – "All those in the memorial tombs will hear His voice and come out." Alice always had a positive attitude no matter what she had to deal with and was a wonderful example of strength to us all. She was dearly loved and we sure will miss her beautiful smile.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Manor for their love and care for our parents, St. Catherine's Hospice, and everyone who stopped in to visit her and brighten her day.
A private service will be held due to Covid-19.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 12 to May 13, 2020