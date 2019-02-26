|
Alice Blanchard Pellegrin, 83, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Houma, passed away on February 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, March 1, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her four sons, Burt Pellegrin (Abby-Lynne), Brian Pellegrin (Johanna), Dale Pellegrin (Kim), and Mark Pellegrin; sisters, Jane Bergeron, Sylvia Portier, and Kate Repp; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Pellegrin; parents, Charles Joseph Blanchard Sr. and Levie Daigle Blanchard; an dsiblings, Carle "Tommy" Blanchard, Charles Joseph Blanchard Jr., Goldie Roddy, and Dianne Domangue.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019