Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Pellegrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice (Blanchard) Pellegrin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice (Blanchard) Pellegrin Obituary
Alice Blanchard Pellegrin, 83, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Houma, passed away on February 25, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, March 1, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her four sons, Burt Pellegrin (Abby-Lynne), Brian Pellegrin (Johanna), Dale Pellegrin (Kim), and Mark Pellegrin; sisters, Jane Bergeron, Sylvia Portier, and Kate Repp; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Pellegrin; parents, Charles Joseph Blanchard Sr. and Levie Daigle Blanchard; an dsiblings, Carle "Tommy" Blanchard, Charles Joseph Blanchard Jr., Goldie Roddy, and Dianne Domangue.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now