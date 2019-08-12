Home

Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Raceland, LA
Alice Robichaux LeBlanc

Alice Robichaux LeBlanc Obituary
Alice Robichaux LeBlanc, 82, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Walter LeBlanc; daughters Lisa LeBlanc, and Louise Lirette; grandchildren Casey Blanchard and Rudy Lirette; great-grandchildren Caden Rodrigue, Hailey Rodrigue and Jase Courteaux; brother Joyce Robichaux; and sister Mary Ann LeBouef.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bobby" LeBlanc; parents George and Juanita Lefort Robichaux; brother Julian Robichaux; and sisters Peggy Hebert and Laura Robichaux.

Alice was a member of St. Mary Ladies Altar Society.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
