Alice Rose Mary Dupre Hebert, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the age of 80.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Terry Paul Hebert; daughter, Lynn Quebodeaux (Troy); sons, David Hebert (Donna), Tommy Hebert (Becky) and Terril Hebert (Loretta); brother, Eric Dupre; grandchildren, Jessica Hebert, Jared Hebert, Jamie Quebodeaux, Alexis Hebert, Clinton Hebert, Evan Watkins, Lane Watkins, Craig Adams, Matthew Hebert, Terril "TJ" Hebert and Taylor Hebert; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Justillian Joseph and Ezar Marie Marie Dupre; brothers, Andy and Druby Dupre; and three great-grandchildren.



Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and eternal peacekeeper. She enjoyed painting, reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles and making family quilts. She also enjoyed writing letters to the editor, her legislators and congressmen concerning matters important to her.



Before kindergarten was available in the public school system, Alice operated a kindergarten at her home. Many young children would benefit from this early educational program. This was something she truly enjoyed.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alice's name to pulmonary fibrosis research or the .



Special thanks to Dr. Dickie Haydel and his staff, and Haydel Memorial Hospice staff.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019