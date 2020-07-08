1/1
Aline Guidry
Aline "Allie" Guidry, 29, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born on Nov. 30, 1990, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Baton Rouge.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Because of current circumstances, the family requests masks are worn if attending services.

Aline is survived by her mother, Denise Boudreaux; fiancé, Michael Conish; son, Aiden Guidry; daughter, Madaline "Maddie" Guidry Conish; and aunt, Annette Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her father, Justin Guidry; and grandparents, Louis and Helen Guidry and Jimmy and Betty Boudreaux.

She was a caretaker for special need adults. She loved spending time with her family and visiting Disney and the beaches. She had an infectious smile and an outgoing personality and brought joy to all who met her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist her children and family.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
