Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Holy Rosary Cemetery
Larose, LA
Aline M. LeBlanc Obituary
Aline M. LeBlanc, 100, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.

A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 20, at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose.

She is survived by many nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Josephine Gautreaux LeBlanc; brothers, Sidney, Willie, Charlie and Dave LeBlanc; and sisters, Bella Guidry, Nora LeBlanc, Octavia LeBlanc, Julia Callais, Edna Guidry and Lucia LeBlanc.

Aline was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a Eucharistic Minister and a member of Holy Rosary Ladies Altar Society.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020
