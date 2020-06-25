Aliza' Zenia Gabriel, 21, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4101 Hwy 308 in Raceland.



She is survived by her mother, Brandi Gabriel Williams (Dontrell); father, Albert Coleman III.; brothers, Atren Gabriel and A'Nyren Coleman; sisters, Ashley Gabriel and A'Nyree Coleman; maternal grandparents, Lisa Gabriel and Gary Washington, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Gloria Coleman; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, James II and Thelma Smith, and Adam Toussaint, Sr.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



