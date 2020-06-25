Aliza' Zenia Gabriel
Aliza' Zenia Gabriel, 21, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4101 Hwy 308 in Raceland.

She is survived by her mother, Brandi Gabriel Williams (Dontrell); father, Albert Coleman III.; brothers, Atren Gabriel and A'Nyren Coleman; sisters, Ashley Gabriel and A'Nyree Coleman; maternal grandparents, Lisa Gabriel and Gary Washington, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Gloria Coleman; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, James II and Thelma Smith, and Adam Toussaint, Sr.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
JUN
27
Funeral
02:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
