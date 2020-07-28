Allan Norman Granier, 72, a native and resident of Kraemer, LA passed away on July 26, 2020.
Visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, July 31, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. A private service and burial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte "Cookie" Granier; mother, Ledora Granier; sons, Michael, Bud, Jeremy, and Jason "Toe" Granier; daughters, Hope Giangrande, Angelique Poche, and Aimee Poche; brothers, Randy "Soul", Kerry, Norman, Jr. "Gilligan", Barry, and Mark Granier; and sisters, Debra Allen and Ursula Hudson.
He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman J. Granier, Sr.
He enjoyed his days hunting, fishing, carving and spending timewith family, kids and grandchildren.
A special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice, TRHS and TGMC for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Allan to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. How to donate can be found at stjude.org.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.