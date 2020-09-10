Allen Charles St. Amant, 66, a native of Houma and resident of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. with the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home - West Park.



He is survived by his loving wife, Eartha St. Amant; daughters, Dawn (Jim) Baker, Kayla Nora, and Kimberly (Kelsey) St. Amant; grandchildren, Brittany (Joshua) Breaux, Marc Baker, and Christopher Nora Jr.; great-grandchild, Skye Lillian Breaux; brothers, Alex St. Amant, Robert (Rosemary) St. Amant, Desiree St. Amant, and Clarence (Lori) St. Amant.



He was preceded in death by his great-grandchildren, Avery and Ashton Breaux; and sister-in-law, Barbara St. Amant.



Allen loved his dogs, camping, his family, and being a handyman to all.



Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of the arrangements.



