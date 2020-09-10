1/1
Allen Charles St. Amant
Allen Charles St. Amant, 66, a native of Houma and resident of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. with the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home - West Park.

He is survived by his loving wife, Eartha St. Amant; daughters, Dawn (Jim) Baker, Kayla Nora, and Kimberly (Kelsey) St. Amant; grandchildren, Brittany (Joshua) Breaux, Marc Baker, and Christopher Nora Jr.; great-grandchild, Skye Lillian Breaux; brothers, Alex St. Amant, Robert (Rosemary) St. Amant, Desiree St. Amant, and Clarence (Lori) St. Amant.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandchildren, Avery and Ashton Breaux; and sister-in-law, Barbara St. Amant.

Allen loved his dogs, camping, his family, and being a handyman to all.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
SEP
12
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
