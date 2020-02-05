Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Mathews, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Mathews, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Lanegrasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen J. Lanegrasse Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen J. Lanegrasse Sr. Obituary
Allen J. Lanegrasse Sr., 87, a native of Raceland and a resident of Mathews, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Allen Lanegrasse Jr. (Bridget); grandchildren Brandy Bower (Wilson), Matthew Lanegrasse (Kristen), Christie Vanacor (Mickey) and Stephanie Cole; great-grandchildren Brady, Kameryn, Lily and Kayden; and one great-great-grandchild, Riley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Lanegrasse; daughter Clara Lanegrasse; parents Ernest and Clara Lanegrasse; two brothers and four sisters.

Allen was a member of the .

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -