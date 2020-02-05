|
|
Allen J. Lanegrasse Sr., 87, a native of Raceland and a resident of Mathews, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Allen Lanegrasse Jr. (Bridget); grandchildren Brandy Bower (Wilson), Matthew Lanegrasse (Kristen), Christie Vanacor (Mickey) and Stephanie Cole; great-grandchildren Brady, Kameryn, Lily and Kayden; and one great-great-grandchild, Riley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Lanegrasse; daughter Clara Lanegrasse; parents Ernest and Clara Lanegrasse; two brothers and four sisters.
Allen was a member of the .
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020