Allen J. LeBlanc Jr., passed away surrounded by his loving family at 1:11 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2019. He was a native of and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Chauvin Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at White Oak Cemetery in Porter, Texas at a later date.
Allen is survived by his parents, Sherrill and June Bergeron; sons, Allen G. LeBlanc of Houma; Wilfred "Freddie" LeBlanc and wife Lisa of Bastrop, LA; and daughter, Angie Authement and husband Greg of Houma; grandchildren, Katie N. Authement, Mitchell T. Blanchard, Tori P. LeBlanc, Lauren M. Authement, Katelyn I. Blanchard, Dominic W. LeBlanc, Bailey J. LeBlanc, Bryson G. LeBlanc, Allie H. LeBlanc, Jordan LeBlanc, Mason LeBlanc and Trent LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Cohen Duplantis, Kensley Blanchard, Skylyn Johnson, and Beau Neal; brothers, Ernie Bergeron and wife Peggy, and Ronald Lenain and wife Rhonda; nieces, Brooks Lirette, Donna Mitchell, and April Pierre; nephew, Robert Riche; his special aunt Joan Pellegrin and uncle Joe LeBlanc; and other numerous aunts and uncles.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ruth Johnson LeBlanc; father Allen J. LeBlanc Sr.; grandson, Trevor C. Blanchard; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Allen was a loving husband to Barbara, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He loved fishing, cooking but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Allen was a proud member of the Unity Lodge 268, a member of The Scottish Rite of New Orleans, The Jerusalem Shrine Center, The Oasis Shrine Club and The Royal Order of Jesters.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the West Tower, 6th, 8th and 10th floors at Ochsner Main Campus, New Orleans for their dedicated care and compassion for him and his family. Words cannot describe the dedication of the staff of Ochsner.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019