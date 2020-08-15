Allen James Trahan, age 71, born in New Orleans and a resident of Houma, gained his wings peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Allen Trahan at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 19, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church.



Due to the recent health concerns and restrictions in accordance with COVID-19 masks are required and capacity is 150 at the church.



Allen is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Jaccuzzo Trahan; daughter, Jennifer Trahan; grandchildren, Riley, Carter, and Addison; sisters, Linda A. Trahan, Mona LeCompte and husband Easton; brother, Gary Trahan; and one nephew and three nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents; James "Jim" and Frances Leonard Trahan; sisters, Peggy Trahan Swan and husband Daniel, Nancy Trahan; in-laws, John and Myrtle Gordy Jaccuzzo; sister-in-law, Darlene Trahan; and niece, Adele LeCompte LeBoeuf.



He was a loving husband, father and Pa-Pa. He was a practicing Catholic and involved in many church activities with Annunziata and St. Gregory.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



