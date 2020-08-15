1/1
Allen James Trahan
1949 - 2020
Allen James Trahan, age 71, born in New Orleans and a resident of Houma, gained his wings peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Allen Trahan at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 19, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church.

Due to the recent health concerns and restrictions in accordance with COVID-19 masks are required and capacity is 150 at the church.

Allen is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Jaccuzzo Trahan; daughter, Jennifer Trahan; grandchildren, Riley, Carter, and Addison; sisters, Linda A. Trahan, Mona LeCompte and husband Easton; brother, Gary Trahan; and one nephew and three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; James "Jim" and Frances Leonard Trahan; sisters, Peggy Trahan Swan and husband Daniel, Nancy Trahan; in-laws, John and Myrtle Gordy Jaccuzzo; sister-in-law, Darlene Trahan; and niece, Adele LeCompte LeBoeuf.

He was a loving husband, father and Pa-Pa. He was a practicing Catholic and involved in many church activities with Annunziata and St. Gregory.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gregory Barbarigo Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

August 13, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Allen's passing. He was such a sweet person to know and work with. My condolences to his family.
Tina Jones
Friend
August 12, 2020
Allen was such a sweet person. A gentle soul. I worked with him a long time ago. One thing that stands out in my memory is the love he had for his wife and daughter. He always spoke with such love and respect for them. May God carry his family through these difficult times.
Denise Dryden
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Mr Allen was not technically family, but because we share a beautiful granddaughter ( Addison) he became family instantly . He was a good Christian man. I enjoyed the time that I had with him , and the conversations that we had. He Loved his family. All he talked about was Jennifer, and his grandkids. Rest In Peace Mr Allen in the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Tony & Christine Martinez
Family
August 11, 2020
Prayers for allen!
Debbie Guidry
Friend
August 7, 2020
Praying for the family
Ida Porche
Friend
August 7, 2020
Was saddened when I found out about Allen. He was such a sweet guy. I have known Allen since school and enjoyed seeing him at all of our class functions. We both love to talk so when we two started that was at least a good hour of nonstop. Will not forget our last conversation at Big Al's in March. Great guy who I know will be missed by many people. He was both a classmate and a friend
Mary Adoue
Classmate
August 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss Sandra and Jennifer. He was such a caring and loving person who showed such gentleness towards Mai-Lin portraying the Easter Bunny. May he be rewarded for kindness
Wayne & Rowena Marcel
Friend
August 6, 2020
Hope to see you hopping along the pearly gates Mr Peter Rabbit; Rest In Peace Allen
Ron Domangue
August 5, 2020
Mr Allen was a great man with a great family, i enjoyed our many talks when he would come visit at the donut shop.
Allison Yerena
Friend
August 5, 2020
Jennifer and Sandra, may you be comforted in this time of sadness. I know that the angels and saints have welcomed Allen to paradise.
Please accept our deepest condolences.
Monica and Dwayne Pellegrin
Friend
August 5, 2020
My heart breaks for all of you. I loved running into him and hearing him talk about Jennifer and his grandkids. He had a heart of gold and a beautiful smile. Sending my condolences and prayers to all.
Dawn Tyler
Friend
August 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May the peace of our Heavenly Father be with you. Allen was a very sweet and special person. So very sorry for your loss.
Linda Faulk
Classmate
August 4, 2020
May you and your family be embraced in Comfort of one another and his Memory be Eternal. Prayers for you all.
Tina Eisenhart
Friend
August 4, 2020
Haydel Memorial Hospice staff and volunteers wish to express our condolences. We were honored that you allowed us to be a part of his journey. May God bless you with comfort and peace.
Chaplain Bob Eastwood
August 4, 2020
So sad to hear about Allen, AKA, brother, as on Marcel Lane growing up that was his nickname. As we grow older and move on in life we often lose touch with people we grew up with and I am sad to say that is what happened. But when I heard the sad news about brother all the memories of growing up on Marcel Lane came rushing to my mind and tears just filled my eyes thinking out all the good times we all had. My condolences go to the family of brother. May he R.I.P. Grief is so hard, but all the memories last forever. Miss and love you all.
Patricia Fonseca Crochet
Friend
August 4, 2020
Our most sincere sympathy to Allen's family. We feel blessed to have had Allen as a friend in the 4th Degree Knights since we moved to LA 7 years ago. A gentleman, kind, courteous, he always greeted us with a smile and some friendly words. We value his friendship and will greatly miss him. God bless his memory, may he rest in peace. Robert and Dianne Champagne


Dianne Champagne
Friend
August 3, 2020
Aunt Pearl, Linda and George<br /><br />
Allen was a great cousin to know. When we would meet, he always enjoyed talking about his family and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Rest in peace my dear cousin. Jesus is welcoming you to your eternal life with him. No more suffering and pain. You will be missed.
Linda LeCompte
Family
August 3, 2020
I am feeling really sad at this time and blessed. I only knew Allen for a few months and he wasn't always at work, but when he was he always made a point to stop and talk to me about anything and everything. I picked at him sometimes because he was so slow at everything he did. He just laughed and said that is who is was and I agreed. I am so sorry I didn't have more time to get to know you, Allen. But I believe God gave us just enough time. Prayers and God's blessings to your family and friends. Always Wanda Pontiff
Wanda Pontiff
Coworker
August 3, 2020
RIP Daddy. We love you and you will be missed greatly!
Jennifer Trahan
Daughter
