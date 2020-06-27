Allen Joseph Charpentier, 61, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, June 26, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Carla Walker Charpentier; sons, Micah Allen Charpentier (Erica), and Chris Allen Charpentier (Erica); parents, Steven and Anna Mae Charpentier; brother, Farrel Charpentier (Jennifer); sister, Sharon St. Pierre (Scott); mother-in-law, Rena Walker; grandson, Liam Joseph Charpentier; and a grandchild on the way.



He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alcide Walker.



Allen was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He especially cherished his days spent with Liam, who was the light of his life.



Falgout Funeal Home is in charge of arrangements.



