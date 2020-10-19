1/1
Allen Joseph Knight Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Joseph Knight, Sr.
Theriot - Allen Joseph Knight, Sr., 79, a native of Thibodaux, and a resident of Theriot, LA passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9AM to 12PM at Falgout Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 1PM at St. Eloi Catholic church in Theriot, LA.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Winona Voisin Knight, Sons: Allen Joseph, Jr., (Wendy), and Jody Anthony Knight, Daughters: Lisa K. Whitney (Brian Cotton), and Courtney K. Brashear (Cecil), Grandchildren: Kasie W. Hodson, Corey Whitney, Alicia Knight, Shelby Knight, Lani Knight, Chelsea Richey, Brittany Knight, and Trent Ledet, Great Grandchildren: Connor, Alexis, Bella, Gracie, Savanna, Thomas, Preston, Wesley, and Nathan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Rita (Jouclas) Knight, and Brother-in-Law, Ronald Clement.
He loved being surrounded by his family and cooking for us. He was our hero and will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to the following: Dr. Abou-Issa and Staff, Dr. Fail and CIS staff, Mary Bird Perkins and staff, Bayou Home Care –Shyla and Maria, Heart of Hospice--Sherry and Latita, and our special friends at Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved