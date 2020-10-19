Allen Joseph Knight, Sr.

Theriot - Allen Joseph Knight, Sr., 79, a native of Thibodaux, and a resident of Theriot, LA passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9AM to 12PM at Falgout Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 1PM at St. Eloi Catholic church in Theriot, LA.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Winona Voisin Knight, Sons: Allen Joseph, Jr., (Wendy), and Jody Anthony Knight, Daughters: Lisa K. Whitney (Brian Cotton), and Courtney K. Brashear (Cecil), Grandchildren: Kasie W. Hodson, Corey Whitney, Alicia Knight, Shelby Knight, Lani Knight, Chelsea Richey, Brittany Knight, and Trent Ledet, Great Grandchildren: Connor, Alexis, Bella, Gracie, Savanna, Thomas, Preston, Wesley, and Nathan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Rita (Jouclas) Knight, and Brother-in-Law, Ronald Clement.

He loved being surrounded by his family and cooking for us. He was our hero and will be greatly missed.

Special thanks to the following: Dr. Abou-Issa and Staff, Dr. Fail and CIS staff, Mary Bird Perkins and staff, Bayou Home Care –Shyla and Maria, Heart of Hospice--Sherry and Latita, and our special friends at Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy.



