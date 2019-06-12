Home

Allen Joseph Thibodaux Obituary
Allen Joseph Thibodaux, 65, died at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born August 12, 1953, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Jason (Jenny) Thibodaux, Shane Thibodaux and Jacob Thibodaux; daughter, Katie (Nelson J. Hidalgo Jr.) Hidalgo; grandchildren, Raeanna Hidalgo (Drew) Duval, Haley (Lane Westerman) Thibodaux, Victoria Hidalgo, Lexie Thibodaux and Devin Thibodaux; great-grandson, Elijah Duval; brothers, Tommy (Bobette) Thibodaux and Brian (Trudy) Thibodaux; sisters, Linda ("Trigger") Traigle, Janice Traigle and Bonnie (Frankie) Sweatman; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Rita Guillot Thibodaux; parents, Emile and Doris Clause Thibodaux; great-grandson, Draven Duval; and brother-in-law, Kenneth "Q Ball" Traigle.

Allen was a long time welder for McDermott. He was a lifetime member and past president of the Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 12 to June 13, 2019
