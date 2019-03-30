|
Allen Ross Jr., 59, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Ave., Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Niayonda Winslow, and Crystal and Virginia Naquin; six grandchildren; brothers, Terrence Sr., Timothy, Kenneth and Donald (Francine) Ross; and sisters, Faye Steele and Brenda Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Sr. and Dorothy Simmons-Ross; brothers, Anthony Ross; sister, Angela R. Watson; paternal grandparents, Clifton and Pearl Ross; and maternal grandparents, Daniel and Helena Simmons.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019