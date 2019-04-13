Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home chapel
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home chapel
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA
Allen Smith Sr. Obituary
Allen "Rock" Smith Sr. 75, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:40 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Jackson Smith: sons, Allen Jr. (Reba), Brian (Lisha), and Kodi (Alissia) and Louis Smith; and stepson, Henry Washington Jr.; daughters, JoSonya Rodriquez and Keyona Stewart (Kirk); 23 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Daniel (Lynell) and Kelvin Smith.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Quincy Smith; great-grandson, A'mari Willis; parents, Daniel and Theresa Woods Smith; brothers, Adam, Robert, John and Earl Smith Sr.; sisters, Charlotte Scott, Jane Jenkins, Leona Scott and Theresa Turner; and grandparents, Dan and Charlotte Douglas Smith.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019
