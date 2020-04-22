|
Allen "Bear" Williams left his earthly home on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence in Donaldsonville. He was 66 and a native of Napoleonville. He was best known for doing mechanic work, making others laugh and talking about Jesus. Allen was a faithful member of Christian Life Center in Plattenville for over 20 years where he served as head usher
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 24, at The Pearly Gate Cemetery in Donaldsonville.
He is survived by his wife, Nanette Williams; 13 children; three sisters; five brothers-in law; seven sisters-in-law; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Williams Jr. and Mable Preston Williams.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020