Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
The Pearly Gate Cemetery
Donaldsonville, LA
Allen Williams Obituary
Allen "Bear" Williams left his earthly home on Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence in Donaldsonville. He was 66 and a native of Napoleonville. He was best known for doing mechanic work, making others laugh and talking about Jesus. Allen was a faithful member of Christian Life Center in Plattenville for over 20 years where he served as head usher

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 24, at The Pearly Gate Cemetery in Donaldsonville.

He is survived by his wife, Nanette Williams; 13 children; three sisters; five brothers-in law; seven sisters-in-law; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Williams Jr. and Mable Preston Williams.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
