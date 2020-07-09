Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at a 1 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas, for Allie Viviano Dhuet, age 89, the former Allie Babineaux, who passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her residence in Houma.



Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Deacon Dwayne Joubert of St. Landry Catholic Church will officiate at the service.



Mrs. Allie was a native of Cankton and a resident of Houma for the past 50 years.



Survivors include her son, Bert Viviano and his wife, Lorena, of Center Point; her daughter, Paula Phagan and her partner, John Henderson, of Houma and Bossier City; five sisters, Annie Comeaux, Angie Cavalier, Audrey George, Maudry Bergeron and Mildred Richard; three grandchildren, Christina Phagan, Stacie Goodger and her husband, George, and Allisha Cochran; and five great-grandchildren, Hoyt, Jackson and Emma Goodger and Liam and Leighton Hensley.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Viviano; her second husband, Herbert Dhuet; her parents, Arthur Joseph Babineaux and the former Adeline "Adele" Benoit; seven brothers; and four sisters.



A tribute service will be held by Tina Granger at 11 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home.



The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. on Friday until service time.



Arrangements by Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas 4708 I-49 North Service Road, Opelousas.



