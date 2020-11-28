1/1
Aloysius Roland Collins
Bourg - Aloysius Roland Collins, 83, passed away on Wednesday, November, 25, 2020 at 7:47am. Al was a native of Dulac, LA and a resident of Bourg, LA.
A Liturgy of the Word will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow services in Port Hudson National Veterans Cemetery in Port Hudson, LA.
Al is survived by his siblings Sylvia Collins, Gerald Collins and wife Carol Collins, Sonja Collins Babin and husband Earl Babin, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Al is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Satain Collins; parents Camille Joseph Collins and Elsie Fryou Collins; brothers Kimple Collins, Raphael Collins, Camille Joseph Collins Jr., and sisters Maxine Christophersen Collins and infant Barbara Ann Collins.
Al served twenty-four years in the United States Navy and proudly served our Country.
He will be dearly missed by his family, never forgotten and always forever loved.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions with the CDC, masks are required during the visitation and services.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements
5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360
Phone:985-868-2536Fax: 985-876-5032

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
November 28, 2020
He was such a good person. We were raised together in Grand Caillou. My greatest sympathy to all the family.
June Babin Bergeron
Friend
