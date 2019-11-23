|
Alton Anthony Verdin Sr., 64, of Pointe-Aux-Chene, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the Funeral Service to start at 11 a.m., at The Father's House Church in Pointe-aux-Chene. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, LouAnn Verdin; sons, Alton Jr. (Mary), Gerard (Andrea), Anthony, and Chris; daughters, Victoria, Valentine, Tracie and Christine; brothers, Cherry "Do" and Perry; sisters, Marina, Yvonne, Vorina, and Martha; 35 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Georgina Verdin; brothers, O'neal, Jeffrey, Jerry, Sidney "Gary" and Michael.
Alton was a boat captain, an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019