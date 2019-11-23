Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Alton Verdin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alton Anthony Verdin Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alton Anthony Verdin Sr. Obituary
Alton Anthony Verdin Sr., 64, of Pointe-Aux-Chene, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the Funeral Service to start at 11 a.m., at The Father's House Church in Pointe-aux-Chene. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, LouAnn Verdin; sons, Alton Jr. (Mary), Gerard (Andrea), Anthony, and Chris; daughters, Victoria, Valentine, Tracie and Christine; brothers, Cherry "Do" and Perry; sisters, Marina, Yvonne, Vorina, and Martha; 35 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Georgina Verdin; brothers, O'neal, Jeffrey, Jerry, Sidney "Gary" and Michael.

Alton was a boat captain, an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -