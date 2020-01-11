|
Alvaro C. "Jimmy" Jimenez died at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was a native of Zipaquira, Colombia and a resident of Houma.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Tony (Frances) Jimenez, Wayne (Stacey) Jimenez, Louis (Virginia) Jimenez and Morgan (Misti) Jimenez; daughter, Cathy Jimenez; grandchildren, Jessica, Jared, Scott, Sara, Mary Grace, Bevi, Mariella, Heather, Chad, Kristy and Belen; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Alvaro was also survived by his numerous step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma "Billie" Jimenez; son, John Jimenez; grandchild, Joshua Jimenez; parents, Antonio and Theresa Jimenez; and sister, Bertha "Darling" Brown.
He is most remembered for being an expert appliance repairman. He loved his family, the latest technology and electronics, and enjoyed carpentry and model planes and trains.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020