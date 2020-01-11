Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alvaro Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvaro C. Jimenez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvaro C. Jimenez Obituary
Alvaro C. "Jimmy" Jimenez died at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was a native of Zipaquira, Colombia and a resident of Houma.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Tony (Frances) Jimenez, Wayne (Stacey) Jimenez, Louis (Virginia) Jimenez and Morgan (Misti) Jimenez; daughter, Cathy Jimenez; grandchildren, Jessica, Jared, Scott, Sara, Mary Grace, Bevi, Mariella, Heather, Chad, Kristy and Belen; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Alvaro was also survived by his numerous step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma "Billie" Jimenez; son, John Jimenez; grandchild, Joshua Jimenez; parents, Antonio and Theresa Jimenez; and sister, Bertha "Darling" Brown.

He is most remembered for being an expert appliance repairman. He loved his family, the latest technology and electronics, and enjoyed carpentry and model planes and trains.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvaro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -