Alverda "Al" Hernandez, 94, a native of Plattenville and resident of Napoleonville, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away in the early morning on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Maw Al is survived by 10 children: John Jr. (Debra), Jeffrey (Ann), Dale (Gloria), Margaurite (Henry), Patricia (Markus), Ronald (Cathy), Tina (Wendell), Roger (Daphne), Bradford (Diane), and Loretta (Jimmy); 23 grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Shane, Kayla, Leah, Troy, Anthony, Tiffany, Mitchell, Renee, Christopher, Joe, April, Jared, Jenna, Derek, Triston, Nikki, Joshua, Jonathan, Daniel, Robi, and Buddy; 31 great-grandchildren; and one brother, CJ St. Germain (Donna).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John F. Hernandez Sr.; two sons, Daniel and Lynn Hernandez; one daughter, Celeste Boudreaux; her parents, Joseph and Enola St. Germain; eight brothers, Norman "Cadie", Homer, Bernard "Chick", Lynn, Louis, John, Maurice, and Raymond St. Germain; three sisters, Ouida S. LeBlanc, Therese S. Falterman and Louise "Lou" Baldwin.
Maw Al was a kind and gentle soul who was a friend to all she knew. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her but are comforted by the thought of her in Heaven, reunited with all those she lost during her time here on Earth. She retired from the Assumption Parish School System as a cafeteria manager, feeding the children of Napoleonville for 16 years. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church and served as a member of the Ladies' Altar Society.
The family expresses thanks to the caregivers who assisted her at home: Mona, Sharon, Bonnie, Tamara and Monica. Thanks also to Dr. Charles Bolotte and the staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Alverda Hernandez to .
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020