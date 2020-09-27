1/1
Alvin M. "Chief" Barrilleaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin "Chief" M. Barrilleaux
Alvin "Chief" M. Barrilleaux, 83, a native of St. Charles, LA and resident of Chackbay, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 7:30 am to 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, LA followed by burial in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Oncale Barrilleaux; son, David Barrilleaux (Melanie); daughter, Denise Martin (Tommy); grandchildren, Amy Roger (Nathan), Dennon Percle, Macie Barrilleaux; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Barrilleaux, Kent Barrilleaux, Garnet Arceneaux, Ann Buras.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin J. Barrilleaux and Mabel L. Barrilleaux; siblings, Louis Barrilleaux, Lester Barrilleaux.
He was a welding instructor for 26 years at Thibodaux High School and enjoyed farming.
The family would like to give special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Dementia Society of America or to the Cancer Society.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved