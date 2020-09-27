Alvin "Chief" M. Barrilleaux
Alvin "Chief" M. Barrilleaux, 83, a native of St. Charles, LA and resident of Chackbay, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 7:30 am to 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, LA followed by burial in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Oncale Barrilleaux; son, David Barrilleaux (Melanie); daughter, Denise Martin (Tommy); grandchildren, Amy Roger (Nathan), Dennon Percle, Macie Barrilleaux; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Barrilleaux, Kent Barrilleaux, Garnet Arceneaux, Ann Buras.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin J. Barrilleaux and Mabel L. Barrilleaux; siblings, Louis Barrilleaux, Lester Barrilleaux.
He was a welding instructor for 26 years at Thibodaux High School and enjoyed farming.
The family would like to give special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Dementia Society of America
or to the Cancer Society
.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.