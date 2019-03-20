|
|
Elder Alvin Rounds Sr., 78, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 2:41 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22 at Thibodaux Church of Christ, 2205 La. 3185 in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Blue Lily Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Rounds; sons, Alvin Rounds Jr. (Mona), Kenneth Jackson (Angela), Ronnie Rounds (Felicia), Kala Rounds (Rewa), Shane Rounds (Teresa) and Moses Rounds (Kayla); daughters, Kimberly Jackson (Brenda) and Anitra Morris; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roland, Allen, Jerome and Wilfred Joseph, Michael and Curtis Rounds and Herbert Jackson; and sisters, Elouise Joseph, Angela Jackson, Regina Wilson, Beverly, Pamela and Janice Rounds.
He was preceded in death by his former wives, Caroline Morris Rounds and Betty Theriot Rounds; parents, Alley Jr. and Vivian Wilson Rounds; brothers, Wesley Williams, Charles James, Lynn and Eddie Rounds; and sister, Mable Rounds.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019