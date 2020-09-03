Alvin Williams Jr., 62, a native of Houma and resident of Los Angeles, Calif., passed at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2020.



Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 in Redding, Calif. Memorial service for the family will also be held in Houma at a later date.



He is survived by his children, Chas Ingram, Alvin III and Whitney Williams; brothers, Roland, Darryl, Chris, and Elroy Williams; sisters: Verna, Mona, and Darlene Williams; aunt, Alice Jones; uncles, Frank Harris and Donald (Mary) Williams; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Sr. and Rose Dale (Harris) Williams; maternal grandparents, Freddie and Louise (Deville) Harris; and paternal grandparents, Alton and Ollie Mae (Jones) Williams.



Please send all flower arrangements and cards to1864 Continental Street, Redding CA 96001.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store