Amanda Grabert Sonnier, 33, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Brandon Sonnier; children Mckenzie Davis, Legezie Grabert, Maezie Sonnier and Tanner Sonnier; mother and stepfather Susan and Pierre Gregoire; father Richard Grabert Sr., grandfather Alden Bollinger, brother Richard John Grabert Jr. and sisters Megan Gregoire and Jordan Ward.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katelynne Elizabeth Cortez; and great-grandparents Samuel and Ruth Grabert, Mary O'Brien and Suzanne Bollinger.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019